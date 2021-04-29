CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.