Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 296,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

