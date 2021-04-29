Cutler Group LP Sells 11,491 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cutler Group LP lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COOP stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. 5,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,721. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

