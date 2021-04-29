CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.68. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CVR Partners, LP

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

