CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -278.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

