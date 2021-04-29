CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CyrusOne updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90 to $4.00 EPS.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

