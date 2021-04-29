D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $124.00 at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

NYSE DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

