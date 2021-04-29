D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $124.00 at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.
DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.
NYSE DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.