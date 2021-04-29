DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

