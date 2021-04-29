DA Davidson Lowers Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

