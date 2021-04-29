DAD (DAD) One Day Volume Hits $1.49 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $86.44 million and $1.49 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

