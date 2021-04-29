Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Survey

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 13.36 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -6.46 EverQuote $248.81 million 4.07 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -126.89

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dada Nexus and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 5 0 2.83 EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.26%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 61.63%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than EverQuote.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats EverQuote on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

