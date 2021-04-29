Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSNKY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 38,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,587. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

