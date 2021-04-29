Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSNKY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 38,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,587. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

