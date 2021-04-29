Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDAIF. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $90.84 on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $1.6319 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

