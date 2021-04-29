Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

