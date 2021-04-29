Daniel J. Phelan Purchases 118 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,942.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:TEL opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.37.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
