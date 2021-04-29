Daniel J. Phelan Purchases 118 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,942.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TEL opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.37.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.