DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.91 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $157,579.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,373.82 or 0.99826615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00041146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00136295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001733 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.