Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.24 and last traded at $87.09. 20,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,027,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 87.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

