Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUAVF. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,100.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,058.14. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $745.00 and a 1 year high of $1,174.80.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

