Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUAVF. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,100.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,058.14. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $745.00 and a 1 year high of $1,174.80.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

