Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $40.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $533,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $6,260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $445,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.