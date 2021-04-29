Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $528.12 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

