Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.01. 26,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.08. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

