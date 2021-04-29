DeFi Yield Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

