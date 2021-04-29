Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,498 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $48,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

