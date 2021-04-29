Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,498 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $48,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.