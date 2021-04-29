Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 12,303 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5,858.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on USNA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

