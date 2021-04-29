Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 12,704 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Herc worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Herc by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

