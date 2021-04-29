Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the quarter. ACCO Brands makes up 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $849.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

