Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exelon by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

