Denali Advisors LLC Sells 34,700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

