Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Weis Markets worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

