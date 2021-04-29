Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 10,602,658 shares.

Several research firms have commented on DNN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $865.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.