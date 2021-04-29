DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. DENSO has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

