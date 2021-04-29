Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.1% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 750.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $137.62. 11,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.