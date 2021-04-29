Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,745 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Olin by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 140,607 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 35,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

