Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,468. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

