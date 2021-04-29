Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,066 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of CNA Financial worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.