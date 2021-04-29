Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DSGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

DSGN opened at $22.69 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.