Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €151.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of SBS opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €120.51. Stratec has a 52 week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52 week high of €145.00 ($170.59).

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.