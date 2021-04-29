Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $78.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

