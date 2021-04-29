Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $9.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 90,490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.