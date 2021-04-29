Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $80.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,609.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

