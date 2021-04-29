Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.45 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.45 ($6.41) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 50.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.94 ($12.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.