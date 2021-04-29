Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.53.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 296,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,890. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

