DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.70. 707,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

