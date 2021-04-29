Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. Digimarc updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of DMRC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 4,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $58.74.
Digimarc Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.