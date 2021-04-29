DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

