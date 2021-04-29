Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

DCOM opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

