Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,466 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Tower Semiconductor worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

