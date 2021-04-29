Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.