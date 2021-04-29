Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 490 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.08 on Thursday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

