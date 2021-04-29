Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $112.79. 50,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,376. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

